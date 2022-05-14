Joseph Group Capital Management Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. 2,270,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,873. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

