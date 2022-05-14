Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $1.40 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Eaton comprises about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

ETN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $141.33. 2,813,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

