Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases Shares of 214 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,471,000 after purchasing an additional 160,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

