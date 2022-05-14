Joseph Group Capital Management Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,607,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.