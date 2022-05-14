Joseph Group Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,912,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,485,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 7,944,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.