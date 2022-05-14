Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 509,577 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

