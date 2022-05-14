Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.75.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Journey Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

JOY stock opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$279.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Journey Energy has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.62.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$39.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

