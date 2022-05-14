JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €23.27 ($24.49) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($39.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.97.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.