JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.72 Billion Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.04% of Synopsys worth $1,717,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $13.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

