JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$183.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.81.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BioNTech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $327,490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.