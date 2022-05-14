JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 277,820 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,014,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $635.62. 594,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

