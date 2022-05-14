JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 869,759 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,844,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,547,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $97.69.

