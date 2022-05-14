JUST Price Reaches $0.0393 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. JUST has a market cap of $287.12 million and approximately $102.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00564607 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.27 or 2.13806624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008794 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.