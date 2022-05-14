Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

