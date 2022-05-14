Kava.io 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00293888 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

