Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.20

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and traded as low as $49.78. Kenon shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 55,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.