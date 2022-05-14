Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

