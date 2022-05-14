KeyCorp Comments on SciPlay Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

