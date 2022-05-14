KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,060 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $157,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

