KeyCorp Weighs in on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,895 over the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

