KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,738.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $285,260.71 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

