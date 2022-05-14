Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KVSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,792. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

