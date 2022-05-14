Kidoz (KDOZF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kidoz to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.52% 1.06% 170.79%

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.23%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 53.56

Kidoz’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kidoz rivals beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kidoz (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

