Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP John Osmond Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KRC opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
