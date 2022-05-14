Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP John Osmond Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KRC opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

