Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.80.

Several research firms have commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$4.82 on Friday, reaching C$136.55. 80,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,387. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$127.24 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2,482.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$166.97.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

