Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $78.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.