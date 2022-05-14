Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $78.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 2.98.
Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinetik (KNTK)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.