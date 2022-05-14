Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

