Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

