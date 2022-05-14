Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1211 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

KLBAY stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klabin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

