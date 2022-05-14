Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KLKNF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLKNF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Klöckner & Co SE from €17.20 ($18.11) to €17.80 ($18.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

