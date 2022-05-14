Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. 355,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

