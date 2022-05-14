Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00350701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00063177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00068595 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,705,170 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

