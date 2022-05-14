KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,574,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912,744. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.