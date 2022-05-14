Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.89.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.16. 1,179,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

