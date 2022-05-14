Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11). 34,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 291,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.24.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

