L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,025,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 1,661,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.