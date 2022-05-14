Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
LSGOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.