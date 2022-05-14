LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $9.13 million and $44,236.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

