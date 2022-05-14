Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.
