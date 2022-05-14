Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

