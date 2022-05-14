Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 347.83 ($4.29).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 248.70 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,854.44). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,813.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $820,735 and have sold 624,917 shares valued at $169,803,170.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

