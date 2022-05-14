Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 369,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Leju shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

