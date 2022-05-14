LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $43.41 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.