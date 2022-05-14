LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report sales of $298.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $295.57 million. LendingClub reported sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LC stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 2,122,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.