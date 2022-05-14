LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get LENSAR alerts:

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LENSAR will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $5,172,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in LENSAR by 53.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in LENSAR during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its position in LENSAR by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 107,987 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LENSAR (LNSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.