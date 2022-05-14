Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNFGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of C$16.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

