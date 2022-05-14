Lethean Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $384,246.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,474.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.20 or 0.06809985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00228343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00679871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00069077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00502214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

