Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LILAB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILAB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.