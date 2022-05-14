Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

