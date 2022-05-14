Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Limbach has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.18.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

