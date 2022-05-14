Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,424. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

